TCU quarterback Max Duggan is enjoying a strong senior season that has the Horned Frogs in the thick of the College Football Playoff discussion.

Despite TCU’s 31–28 overtime loss in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship, it’s expected that the 12–1 Horned Frogs will remain in the top four with a chance to compete for a national championship.

While Duggan appears to be on top of the world in the midst of an incredible senior year, it hasn’t always been easy.

According to a feature published in Texas Monthly on Friday, Duggan overcame a Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome diagnosis prior to the 2020 COVID-19-affected season. The doctors found the heart issue in a physical just before the season began that required the quarterback to undergo a nine-hour heart procedure.

“[The surgery] put catheters through my neck and groin,” he said to Texas Monthly. “I had a nine-hour procedure. And then two days later, I had a blood clot from the surgery, so I had to go into emergency surgery right after that. It kind of just puts a stop in your life.”

Duggan didn’t play at the beginning of the 2020 season, but came off the bench to throw three touchdown passes in a 34–31 loss that September. From there, Duggan seized the starting quarterback job and has been the Horned Frogs’ signal caller ever since.

Duggan threw for 251 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Saturday’s loss, while adding 110 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

TCU didn’t quite secure the victory, but likely will end up in the playoff anyway thanks in large part to their quarterback who has overcome so much.

