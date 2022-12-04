AP College Football Poll Released Heading Into Bowl Season

After a big conference championship weekend in college football, the Associated Press revealed its final top 25 poll of the season.

Georgia holds onto the No. 1 spot after winning the SEC title on Saturday over LSU. With LSU’s loss, the Tigers fell five spots to No. 16.

Michigan is ranked No. 2 after winning the Big Ten title over Purdue.

Despite TCU losing in the Big 12 title game in overtime, 31–28 to Kansas State on Saturday, the Horned Frogs remain in the third spot. Kansas State is No. 11.

With USC losing the Pac 12 title game to Utah, the Trojans fell out of the top four, allowing Ohio State to jump back in with an 11–1 record. Alabama and Tennessee also moved up one spot each as USC dropped to No. 8. Utah sits at No. 7.

The top six teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are the same as the AP poll rankings.

Here is the final AP poll heading into bowl season:

1. Georgia (13–0)

2. Michigan (13–0)

3. TCU (12–1)

4. Ohio State (11–1)

5. Alabama (10–2)

6. Tennesse (10–2)

7. Utah (10–3)

8. USC (11–2)

9. Penn State (10–2)

10. Clemson (11–2)

11. Kansas State (10–3)

12. Washington (10–2)

13. Florida State (9–3)

14. Tulane (11–2)

15. Oregon (9–3)

16. LSU (9–4)

17. Oregon State (9–3)

18. UCLA (9–3)

19. Notre Dame (8–4)

20. South Carolina (8–4)

21. Texas (8–4)

22. UTSA (11–2)

23. Troy (11–2)

24. Mississippi State (8–4)

25. NC State (8–4)

