Here’s Who National Experts Are Picking In College Football Playoff

The 2023 College Football Playoff field has been announced as Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will be the four teams with a shot at lifting the national championship trophy in January. 

The national semifinals will pit No. 1 Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and No. 2 Michigan against No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The semifinal games will take place on Dec. 31 with the winners advancing to the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 9.

With the matchups now set, the question still remains: which team will become the next national champion? Here are the CFP picks from Sports Illustrated’s national experts:

Ross DellengerPeach Bowl: Georgia over Ohio State. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan over TCU.
CFP national championship: Michigan over Georgia.  

Richard Johnson: Peach Bowl: Georgia over Ohio State. Fiesta Bowl: TCU over Michigan.
CFP national championship: Georgia over TCU.

Pat Forde: Peach Bowl: Georgia over Ohio State. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan over TCU.
CFP national championship: Georgia over Michigan.

Here’s who other national experts around the college football landscape are taking in this year’s CFP. 

David PollackPeach Bowl: Georgia over Ohio State. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan over TCU.

Joey GallowayPeach Bowl: Ohio State over Georgia. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan over TCU.

Jesse PalmerPeach Bowl: Georgia over Ohio State. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan over TCU.

Greg McElroyPeach Bowl: Georgia over Ohio State. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan over TCU.

Chris FallicaPeach Bowl: Georgia over Ohio State. Fiesta Bowl: Michigan over TCU.