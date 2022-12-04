Liberty Close to Hiring Coastal Carolina Coach Jamey Chadwell, per Sources

Liberty is closing in on hiring Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell as the team’s new head football coach, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reports. The deal is expected to be for five years and worth $4 million per season.

The Flames need to replace Hugh Freeze, who left to take Auburn’s vacant head coach position last week. Under Freeze, Liberty enjoyed four straight winning seasons and bowl appearances, including a 10-1 season in 2020.

Chadwell has spent the previous five seasons leading Coastal Carolina after two seasons as an assistant with the team. Chadwell has led the Chanticleers to three consecutive winning seasons and a 31-6 record since 2020.

Chadwell was a hot name on the coaching carousel, as both South Florida and Georgia Tech were also interested in him, according to Dellenger.

Liberty has been operating as an FBS independent since 2018 after 15 seasons in the FCS Big South Conference, but the Flames are slated to join Conference USA beginning next season.