Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy on Potential Ohio State Rematch: ‘Bring It On’

No. 2 Michigan’s win over Purdue in the Big Ten title game essentially clinched the Wolverines’ spot in the College Football Playoff. As the team awaits to see who its will face in the Playoff, it is not out of the question that a rematch with Ohio State could be in store.

Thanks to losses by both TCU and USC, not only can the Buckeyes jump back into the top four, they could propel all the way to No. 3, which would line up a rematch vs. Michigan on New Year’s Eve. As both Ohio State and TCU ended the year with just one loss, the selection committee could prefer the Buckeyes’ résumé to that of the Horned Frogs.

If that does happen, Michigan apparently wouldn’t be afraid to play Ohio State again. In fact, quarterback J.J. McCarthy seems to prefer that scenario over playing TCU.

“Please, please, bring it on,” McCarthy said after the team’s win over Purdue on Saturday night, via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “That would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again.”

Last week, Michigan won its second consecutive game over Ohio State, a 45-23 blowout in Columbus. McCarthy enjoyed one of his best games of the year, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

After an undefeated regular season, the Wolverines don’t seem to be scared of anybody heading into bowl season. If the CFP selection committee does decide to offer the Buckeyes a chance at revenge later this month, it appears as if Michigan won’t shy away.