Social Media Reacts to College Football Playoff Matchups

The College Football Playoff matchups are official, as No. 1 Georgia will play No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, and No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

After much debate over which teams deserved to round out the top four, fans and pundits on social media seemed pretty pleased with the results. In general, most observers and analysts seemed to believe that TCU deserved to keep the No. 3 ranking despite losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. Additionally, there seemed to be a consensus that the Buckeyes should be in over Alabama, which ended up at No. 5.

However, not everyone believes the CFP selection committee got the right top four or order. Some believe the Buckeyes present a tougher matchup for Georgia than TCU would have, while others believe Alabama deserved a spot.

That being said, a number of observers on social media is happy that Alabama is not in the Playoff, as the Crimson Tide has made the tournament in all but two years since its inception.

Although the weekend in college football was chaotic with upsets, it appears as if the committee pleased the majority of fans with its decisions.