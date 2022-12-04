The University of South Florida is targeting Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as its next coach, sources told Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger. Golesh has informed Tennessee officials that he has accepted the head coaching job with the Bulls.

The deal was first reported by Action Network‘s Brett McMurphy.

Golesh was the architect behind a Tennessee unit that was first in the FBS in total offense (6,457 yards, 7.35 yards per play) and first in scoring offense (47.3 points per game).

The 38 year-old Golesh just completed his second season with the Volunteers as the offensive coordinator. Prior to being hired at Tennessee, Golesh was the offensive coordinator at UCF in ’20 under Josh Heupel and has held various assistant coaching roles with Iowa State, Illinois, Toledo, Oklahoma State, Northern Illinois and Ohio State.

South Florida will be Golesh’s first head coaching job. The Bulls went 1–11 this season, losing their final 10 games of the season, a losing streak that cost former coach Jeff Scott his job In November.