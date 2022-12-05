Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced his return to the Huskies for his senior season in 2023.

“As I look back on this special season we had, I realized there were so many great moments and things to celebrate, but I know for sure there is so much more out there for this team and the job is still not finished,” Penix said in his video announcement Sunday night. “I can’t wait to be back playing in Husky Stadium for the 2023 season!”

Penix orchestrated Washington’s turnaround under first year coach Kalen DeBoer, as the Huskies cruised to a 10–2 record and top 15 ranking one year after going 4-8.

Many observers anticipated Penix would jump to the NFL after his most productive college season this fall. Penix threw for 4,354 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He became the second player in Washington history to surpass the 4,000-yard passing mark in a season.

With 105 yards passing in the Alamo Bowl later this month against Texas, Penix will break the school’s single-season record for passing yardage.

