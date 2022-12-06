West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels has become the latest Power 5 quarterback to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, positioning him to leave Morgantown after just one season with the Mountaineers.

Daniels, 22, may very well be bound for his fourth different program after having made stops at USC and Georgia prior to joining West Virginia. He will likely have one year of eligibility remaining, according to Thamel, but could have two years if he receives a medical redshirt for the injury he suffered in 2019.

This past season, Daniels took most of the snaps behind center for the Mountaineers, throwing for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 61.2% of his passes. However, he struggled down the stretch against both Iowa State and Oklahoma, resulting in him being benched for sophomore Garrett Greene.

West Virginia finished the season 5–7, second-to-last in the Big 12.

Daniels, a former five-star recruit, has had a rather tumultuous college journey since beginning his career as a highly-touted prospect at USC. He spent two years with the Trojans but entered the portal for the first time after his injury gave rise to the emergence of Kedon Slovis—who would later end up leaving the Pac-12 program as well.

Daniels then made his way for Georgia, where he earned the starting job in the latter half of the 2020 season and led the Bulldogs to a victory in the Peach Bowl. However, struggles to begin the 2021 campaign led Kirby Smart to turn to former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who powered the program to the national championship.

Now set to transfer for the third time in his college career, Daniels joins a host of other Power 5 quarterbacks in the portal, all of whom will be vying for spots in the coming weeks.