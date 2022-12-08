South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner is one of thousands of players to formally enter the NCAA transfer portal since the window opened on Monday, and is headed back to a familiar place.

The Gamecocks tight end began his career at Oklahoma, playing under then-coach Lincoln Riley and for then-assistant Shane Beamer.

Beamer, of course, left his job as an Oklahoma assistant to take the South Carolina head coaching job prior to the start of the 2021 season. After one season as the coach in Columbia, both Stogner and teammate, quarterback Spencer Rattler, joined Beamer with the Gamecocks.

Now, after just one season at South Carolina, Stogner has announced that he is transferring back to Oklahoma to play under coach Brent Venables.

Stogner will have one year of eligibility remaining. He has caught 67 passes for 864 yards and nine touchdowns in his college career at OU and South Carolina.