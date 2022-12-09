Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator role at Texas A&M, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reports. Petrino is expected to interview for the role in the coming days.

Jimbo Fisher fired offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey on November 28 after the Aggies struggled mightily to move the football in a very disappointing 5–7 campaign. The link of Petrino to the A&M staff makes some sense, as Hummer points out in his report that A&M’s associate athletic director for football Mark Robinson served as Petrino’s director of football operations at Arkansas, where he coached from 2008 to ’11.

Petrino has served as Missouri State’s coach since the 2020 season, where he has gone 18–15 overall with two FCS playoff appearances. Prior to becoming the head coach at Missouri State, Petrino served in the same role with Louisville, Western Kentucky, Arkansas and the NFL’s Falcons. His last coordinator role was in ’02 with Auburn.