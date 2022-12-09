Heisman Results Released for Fifth Through 10th Place Finishers

Earlier this week, the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy were revealed to be USC’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

While the winner will be named Saturday night in New York, we now know who makes up the rest of the top 10 in the voting. ESPN released which players in the country finished Nos. 5 through 10 in the voting.

5. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker

6. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

7. Michigan running back Blake Corum

8. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

9. Texas running back Bijan Robinson

10. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye

Hooker, Corum and Young all suffered injuries during the season that may have hurt their chances to become at least a finalist for the award. Additionally, Hooker and Young are the two quarterbacks for the teams that just missed the College Football Playoff, while Corum was the best player on the No. 2 team in the country before his injury.

For Penix, Robinson and Maye, in all likelihood the fact that their team’s were never really in discussion for the CFP probably kept them from rising in the rankings.

ESPN would not release the order of the top four as the network will reveal the winner at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night.