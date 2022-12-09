Former Cowboys head coach and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next head coach at Stanford, as first reported by The Athletic‘s Stewart Mandel.

On the heels of that report, sources told Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde that Garrett was on Stanford’s campus in Palo Alto on Thursday and that the plan is to conclude the coaching search this week.

Garrett has never held a head coaching job at the college level, and is best recognized for his run as the Dallas’s coach for 10 seasons in the NFL, where he went 85–67 overall with three playoff appearances. He was fired at the end of the 2019 season after the Cowboys went 8–8 and missed the playoffs.

Garrett a season and a half with the Giants as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and ’21 before he was fired. Garrett has spent this season working as a color commentator for Notre Dame football on NBC and as a Sunday Night Football studio analyst for the network.

Garrett is joined by Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor as a finalist to replace David Shaw, who resigned following the Cardinal’s season finale after 12 seasons. Stanford won 10 games or more in five different seasons under Shaw, but just wrapped up its fourth consecutive losing season and second straight 3–9 campaign.