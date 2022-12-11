2022 Heisman Trophy Voting Totals: USC’s Caleb Williams Wins

USC’s Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, and it was the closest winning vote margin in four years.

The sophomore quarterback received 2,031 total points, including 544 first-place votes, while second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU received 1,420 points and 188 first-place votes. In total, 88.57% of the ballots listed Williams, while Duggan appeared on 78.51% of ballots.

The other finalists, third- and fourth-place finishers C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Stetson Bennett of Georgia, also had respectable showings with 539 and 349 points, respectively. Stroud received 37 first-place votes, while Bennett received 36 votes for first place himself.

The victory for the USC quarterback is not a surprise, as Williams was the most impressive quarterback all season in college football. He finished the regular season with 4,075 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions, along with 10 rushing touchdowns.

ESPN released the rest of the top 10 voting Friday, as three quarterbacks just missed the cutoff to become finalists. Bryce Young, who won the award last year in dominant fashion, had a more modest showing this time around with just TK first place votes.