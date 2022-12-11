Navy Football Parts Ways With Coach Ken Niumatalolo

Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return to the team next season, the academy announced on Sunday.

“Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy,” the academy said in a statement. “Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy.”

Niumatalolo has spent the majority of his career with Navy, beginning as an assistant in 1995 and only leaving for a three-year stint as a UNLV assistant. He took over as Navy’s head coach in 2007 and is the Midshipmen’s all-time winningest coach.

Niumatalolo compiled a 109-83 overall record as head coach at Navy. But the Midshipmen went 4-8 in each of the past two seasons.

The move comes after Navy lost in overtime to Army on Saturday, marking Army’s fifth win in the rivalry over the past seven games. Additionally, since 2020, Navy has won just 11 games, and the team has only made one bowl appearance since 2018 following six straight bowl appearances.