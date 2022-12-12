Mississippi State Issues Statement on Mike Leach’s Condition

Mississippi State provided an update on football coach Mike Leach’s condition Monday, confirming he is hospitalized in critical condition.

“Mississippi State university head football coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the university of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson,” the statement read. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach. But also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time.

“That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time,” the statement continued. “MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available.”

The school announced Sunday that Leach, 61, was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after suffering “a personal health issue at his home.” The school did not disclose what the specific health issue was.

Sid Salter, the university’s director of public affairs, tweeted that Mississippi State would “make no other comment at this time” apart from wishing Leach and his family well. He added that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the team until Leach returns.

Later Sunday night, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger noted that Leach’s medical situation was “critical,” confirming a report from Robbie Faulk of 247 Sports that stated Leach “needed a miracle.”