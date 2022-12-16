Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report

After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.

Star quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. reportedly plan to play against the Wildcats following ongoing speculation surrounding their availability, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday. Young, the winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy, and Anderson, a two-time consensus All-American, are among the list of prospects expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft next spring.

ESPN’s Chris Low later reported the standout juniors have already informed coach Nick Saban of their decision, with Saban also relaying the news that the Tide aren’t expected to have any opt-outs for the game.

Having Young and Anderson in the fold figures to provide the Tide with a nice boost as they look to close the season on a high note. Alabama (10–2) failed to meet its high expectations in 2022, missing out on the CFP for just the second time in program history, as well as the SEC Championship game after winning the conference title in three of the last four seasons.

Despite Alabama’s struggles overall, both Young and Anderson turned in impressive campaigns that will surely keep them in the draft conversation in the coming months.

Young, who dealt with a mid-season shoulder injury, played 11 games and recorded 3,007 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64.1% of his passes. As for Anderson, the two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner logged 51 tackles, 10 sacks and an INT in 12 games.

Alabama-Kansas State will kickoff the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 12 p.m. ET kickoff on New Year’s Eve (ESPN).