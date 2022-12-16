Drew Brees Says He Has No Interest in Becoming Head Coach

Purdue hired Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach to help the team in its upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against LSU.

However, the former NFL quarterback and Purdue alum made it clear that his dive into the coaching world is only temporary. Brees told WWL radio in New Orleans that his coaching gig is not permanent and that he has no interest in being a coach in the future.

In addition to coaching, Brees will also be able to recruit due to a NCAA waiver.

Adam Kuffner, Purdue’s director of communications, said on Thursday that the role of the 13-time Pro Bowler was very straightforward.

“Drew [Brees] will just be an assistant coach for the bowl game. That is his only responsibility,” Kuffner told Sports Illustrated.

Brees played at Purdue from 1997 to 2000. The Chargers drafted Brees in the ’01 NFL draft. He later joined the Saints in ’06, where he went on to put together a decorated NFL career.

He helped New Orleans secure its only Super Bowl ring in a 31–17 victory against the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV while also earning the game’s MVP honors. Brees won seven NFC South division titles and made 10 playoff appearances during his time with the Saints.

When he retired, Brees held several of the league’s all-time records that included career touchdown passes, completion percentage, completions and yardage.

Purdue finished the ‘22 season 8–5 while securing the program’s first-ever Big Ten West division title. The Boilermakers will play the Tigers on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.