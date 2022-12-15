Drew Brees Named Assistant Coach by Purdue for Citrus Bowl

Former NFL quarterback and Purdue alum Drew Brees has been hired by the school as an assistant coach to help the team for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, it announced on Thursday.

Brees wanted to help during the Boilermakers’ transition to newly hired Ryan Walters’s head coaching regime. The 13-time Pro Bowler will help in preparing the team for its bowl game matchup against LSU as well as a coach. He will also be able to recruit thanks to an NCAA waiver.

“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a release from the school. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!”

Brees played at Purdue from 1997 to 2000. He was drafted No. 32 by the Chargers in the ’01 NFL draft and later joined the Saints in ’06, where his story-book career took off. He helped New Orleans to the team’s only Super Bowl ring with a 31–17 win over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV, earning the game’s MVP along the way. He made 10 playoff appearances in his career and clinched seven division titles for the Saints.

Upon his retirement in March 2021, he held the NFL’s all-time records for career touchdown passes, completion percentage, completions and yardage.

The Boilermakers finished the 2022 season 8–5 and with the program’s first-ever Big Ten West division title, though they fell to CFP contender Michigan in the conference championship. Purdue will play the Tigers (9–4) on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.