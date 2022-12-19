After redshirting in his lone season at Alabama, wide receiver Aaron Anderson entered the transfer portal last week.

Now, it appears he has found his new home.

The Louisiana native is transferring to his home state to play out his career at LSU, according to Hayes Fawcett on On3.com.

The former consensus four-star recruit was one of the nation’s top receivers in the 2022 class. Anderson made his collegiate debut against Austin Peay in November for the Crimson Tide but spent most of the year nursing a knee injury. He did not record any statistics this season.

“Aaron Anderson has been hurt,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said at the time. “He’s finally healthy, and you can see what his potential might be. But it’s kind of late in the season to try to get these guys involved in what’s happening. But I’m very encouraged about that group.”

Saban was optimistic that the New Orleans native would be an impact player moving forward for the Crimson Tide, but now his defense will be tasked with competing against him for the foreseeable future as he makes the jump to one of Alabama’s biggest rivals.