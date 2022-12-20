With quarterback Will Levis headed for the NFL, Kentucky has found its next signal-caller.

Former NC State quarterback Devin Leary will transfer to the Wildcats for the 2023 season, according to a Tuesday morning report from Matt Zenitz of On3.

Leary, who played four years with the Wolfpack, threw 35 touchdowns against just five interceptions in 2021. He finished third in the ACC in both passing touchdowns and efficiency, and led NC State to a 9–3 record and No. 20 final ranking in the AP Poll.

In 2022, Leary regressed slightly, throwing for 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games. On Oct. 8, his season ground to an abrupt halt when he tore his right pectoral muscle in the Wolfpack's 19-17 win over Florida State, ending his season.

Kentucky, led by Levis, went 7–5 this season and reached the Music City Bowl. Despite the Wildcats’ regression from a 10-win 2021, Levis threw 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and raised his draft stock to first-round territory.