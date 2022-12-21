Quarterback Paul Tyson is on the move again, and this time, he is headed to an ACC powerhouse.

The former Alabama and Arizona State player is set to transfer to Clemson, the program announced Wednesday on Twitter. While he did not play for the Sun Devils, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant did compete in five games as Bryce Young’s backup in 2021.

Tyson, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback, was rated as a four-star recruit after finishing his high school career 19–5 as the starter. He threw for 69 touchdown passes and just 13 interceptions in the 24-game span.

This is a critical addition for Clemson, who lost two quarterbacks to the transfer portal: DJ Uiagalelei and Billy Wiles. The latter is going to Southern Miss. Tyson joins the Tigers as a graduate transfer with a single year of eligibility left.