On the same day that former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders announced he would be following his father and transferring to Colorado, the Buffaloes have picked up another significant former Tigers star.

Cornerback Travis Hunter Jr., who was ranked as the No. 1 high school player in the nation for the class of 2022, revealed on his YouTube channel Wednesday night that he would join Deion Sanders at Colorado after he previously entered the transfer portal.

“At the end of the day, I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him … he’s gonna develop me like he said he was gonna develop me,” Hunter said. “I felt like I learned a lot with him at Jackson State, so I’m gonna stick with him.”

Prior to taking the coaching job at Colorado, Sanders led Jackson State to a 27–6 mark over three seasons that concluded with a 41–34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the 2022 Celebration Bowl.

Hunter appeared in eight games for Jackson State this season, recording 20 total tackles with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.