Shedeur Sanders Reveals He Will Follow Deion Sanders to Colorado

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, made it official that he is following his dad to Colorado to play for the Buffaloes next season in Boulder.

Prior to taking the coaching job at Colorado, Sanders served as Jackson State’s football coach, recording a 27-6 mark that includes a 41-34 overtime loss to North Carolina Central in the 2022 Celebration Bowl in his final game as the Tigers’ coach.

Like Sanders, Shedeur played his final game in a JSU uniform on Saturday, where he threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns along with one score on the ground during the loss in the postseason bowl game. In the ’22 season, Shedeur finished with 3,383 yards, 36 passing touchdowns and five touchdowns on the ground.

Shedeur dropped a video of himself on his social media platforms decked out in an icy white Colorado uniform wearing the No. 2, the same number he wore at Jackson State.

Prior to the sophomore posting the video, Sanders shared during his introductory press conference as Colorado’s football coach earlier this month that Shedeur would be the team's quarterback next season.

“This is your quarterback,” Sanders said. “He’s going to have to earn it, though. Believe that. He’s going to have to earn it.”

Shedeur is also one of more than a dozen players who entered the transfer portal from JSU after Saturday’s game and ahead of the early signing period on Wednesday. Beyond Shedeur, other notable players from the team to enter the portal were Shedeur’s brother, Shilo, who is expected to also make the trip west to Colorado as well as two-way sensation Travis Hunter.

While Sanders confirmed to reporters that both sons were following him to Colorado, Shedeur is the only son who has officially confirmed where he will play next season. Hunter stated in a recent video on his YouTube channel that it was not certain if he would commit to Colorado at this moment.

“I’m not saying I’m committing to Colorado right now or I’m never going to do it,” Hunter said. “I’m just letting you know it’s not in my plan as of right now to just go jump and be on the team. I’m weighing my options out.”

Deion Sanders, Shedeur and Hunter appeared together in Tigers regalia on the cover of Sports Illustrated in July ‘22, ahead of Jackson State's 12–1 season.