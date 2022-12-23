Georgia has added another dynamic wide receiver from the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.

Former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett committed to Georgia after earning AP first-team All-SEC honors last season. He finished the year with 56 receptions for 846 yards, fourth-most in the SEC, and three touchdowns.

In October against Georgia, Lovett finished with six catches and 84 yards. He delivered his best game in the 2022 season against South Carolina, where he caught 10 passes for 148 yards in the Tigers’ 23–10 victory against the Gamecocks.

Lovett finished his career at Missouri with 1,019 yards receiving. Prior to college, he was a four-star recruit out of East Saint Louis high school football where he was a four-star recruit and had offers Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn among others before ultimately choosing the Tigers.

Thomas averaged 14.2 yards per catch and tallied 18 catches for 252 yards and five touchdowns as true freshman.

The addition of Lovett comes after the Bulldogs recently added former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas from the transfer portal. As a sophomore, Thomas led the Bulldogs in receiving, recording 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

While Georgia picked up just one transfer ahead of the 2022 season, the portal has already been a blessing to the program with less than two weeks before the Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.