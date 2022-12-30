Arkansas survived the 2022 edition of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Kansas on Wednesday night, but not without some twists, turns and controversy.

Arkansas surrendered two late touchdowns and an onside kick sandwiched in between to complete a total debacle in which the Razorbacks blew a 25-point lead to the Jayhawks.

In overtime, matters got even more complicated for Arkansas. The Razorbacks held a 53–45 lead in the second overtime before Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels sprinted in for a two-yard touchdown to make it 53–51. The Jayhawks needed a two-point conversion to keep the game alive, and it appeared that Arkansas made a goal line stop on the ensuing play before freshman defensive back Quincey McAdoo was called for targeting, giving the Jayhawks another chance at the try.

Kansas converted to send the game to a third overtime, but Arkansas ultimately prevailed 55–53 in a wild affair.

On Thursday, the NCAA reversed the targeting call on McAdoo, negating a first half suspension in the 2023 season opener for the Razorbacks.

“Based on the request of the SEC, a video review of the 2nd half targeting foul committed by player No. 24 [McAdoo] of Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl was initiated,” the statement read.

“Based on this review, it has been determined that the action by No. 24 was not targeting and the player should not have been disqualified. The suspension for No. 24 for the first half of Arkansas’ next game to open the 2023 season is vacated if No. 24 has eligibility remaining…”

Luckily for Arkansas, the controversial play proved to be moot. The Razorbacks concluded their season with a 7–6 record.