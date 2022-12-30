UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson delivered an early highlight play in Friday afternoon’s Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, but quickly followed it up with a questionable decision.

After connecting with Logan Loya for an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the Bruins star ran down the field to celebrate with his teammates. He stopped just before the end zone to confront Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams.

Thompson-Robinson appeared to have some words for Williams before headbutting the Pittsburgh defender, prompting Williams to look around in disbelief. Officials eventually issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to Thompson-Robinson, which was applied on the ensuing kickoff.

Tensions were high earlier in day in El Paso, as players from both teams met at midfield during pregame warmups and had a tense exchange. Williams was one of the players involved in the small scuffle, which Thompson-Robinson appeared to recall after his touchdown.

During a Bruins’ opening drive, the broadcast also caught Thompson-Robinson getting tied up with Pittsburgh defensive lineman Dayon Hayes, adding to a rather tense start between the two teams.

No. 18 UCLA (9–3) raced out to an early 14–6 lead over Pittsburgh (8–4) due in large part to two touchdowns from Thompson-Robinson, who added a rushing score to his opening drive touchdown pass early in the second quarter. The Panthers managed to claw back with a score and successful two-point conversion, tying the game up before halftime.