Plane Message Signed ‘Gamecocks’ Trolls Rivals Playing in Orange Bowl

In a pointed troll over both rival schools missing the College Football Playoff, a pro-South Carolina plane flew over South Beach in Miami on Friday with a message stating “Enjoy your bowl game - South Carolina.”

The Gamecocks, of course, are heated SEC East rivals with Tennessee, as well as heated in-state rivals with Clemson. Instead of playing in the College Football Playoff as some expected earlier in the season, the two schools will play in the Orange Bowl and will not have a chance at a national championship in 2022.

As for the Gamecocks, they didn’t exactly make the most of their bowl opportunity on Friday. While South Carolina put up a respectable fight, they ultimately fell to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 45–38.

While South Carolina fans (and not the school itself) is likely responsible for the plane antics over South Beach, one of their rivals will have the last laugh—going into the offseason with a victory in the final game of the year.

The Gamecocks, of course, will not have that same result.