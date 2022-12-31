TCU, Michigan Players Slipping And Sliding Trigger Criticism Over Fiesta Bowl Field Quality

The hits just keep on coming for college football’s major bowl games.

A day after Tennessee offensive tackle Gerald Mincey suggested the Orange Bowl had poorly accommodated the Volunteers, the Fiesta Bowl took repeated flak from fans and analysts for its slippery playing surface as Michigan and TCU clashed at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Jordan Strack of WTOL-TV in Toledo, Ohio tweeted video Friday evening of the playing surface being rolled into the stadium.

The game was played on grass—the Wolverines’ first such game this season, as noted by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, and Michigan’s first grass-surfaced game since the Orange Bowl last year against Georgia.

The surface became a repeated punching bag as the Wolverines and Horned Frogs slipped all over the field as TCU built a 21-3 halftime lead.

Michigan and the Horned Frogs’ stadiums, Michigan Stadium and Amon G. Carter Stadium, have FieldTurf and grass surfaces, respectively.