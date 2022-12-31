Viral Video Shows Texas’s Steve Sarkisian Berating Crew Member Before Alamo Bowl

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is in hot water after a video went viral on Friday showing the Longhorns’ coach berating a crew member in the tunnel before the team’s loss to Washington in Thursday night’s Alamo Bowl.

As Sarkisian is preparing to lead his team out of the tunnel prior to kickoff, a crew member wearing a headset was seen putting his hand on the Texas coach’s chest to let him know that they should wait to run out of the tunnel.

What seemed innocuous turned heated when Sarkisian apparently took offense to the crew member’s actions and began yelling obscenities at the individual.

Sarkisian exploded, and was seen mouthing, “Don’t f—ing touch me again motherf----r. Get your f—ing hands off me.”

It certainly is not a good look for the Texas coach, who then subsequently lost the bowl game to finish his second season on the job with an 8–5 record. In two seasons in Austin, Sarkisian is just 13–12 since taking over for previous coach Tom Herman. For reference, Herman was 17–10 in his first two seasons at the helm for the Longhorns.