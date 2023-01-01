Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall Makes Transfer Portal Decision, per Report

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has elected to return to the Chanticleers after entering his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 12, according to a Sunday afternoon report from Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

McCall is the three-time reigning Sun Belt player of the year, the only player to win the award three times in the conference’s history. Previously, McCall canceled a scheduled visit to Auburn the weekend before Christmas.

On Tuesday, playing in what at the time was thought to be his last game in a Coastal Carolina uniform, McCall completed 10 of 12 passes for 67 yards. He left the Chanticleers’ 53–29 loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl with an upper-body injury.

The Indian Trail, N.C. native was repeatedly banged up in 2022 as Coastal Carolina regressed slightly to a 9–4 ledger. A high ankle sprain cost McCall November games against Southern Miss and James Madison, the latter of which the Chanticleers lost 47–7.

McCall is most closely associated by the wider college football world with Coastal Carolina’s 11–1 season in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. That year, he threw for 26 touchdowns against three interceptions as the Chanticleers rose as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll in their third FBS season.