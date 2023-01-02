Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced on Monday that they are declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

Young and Anderson, two of the top prospects in the draft, could potentially be selected No. 1. Entering the offseason, Anderson is the top overall prospect according to NFL Draft Bible, while Young is the top quarterback and third overall prospect.

Right now, the Texans are in position to make the No. 1 overall pick, and with their need for a quarterback, Young could be the pick. The Bears currently are poised to pick second, followed by the Seahawks third and Cardinals fourth. Each of those teams likely will have interest in Anderson.

After winning the Heisman Trophy last season, Young had another strong year for the Crimson Tide. Over the past two seasons, he has thrown for 8,200 yards, with 79 touchdown passes and just 12 interceptions. Anderson, meanwhile, has been a top defensive player since joining Alabama in 2020. In his three-year college career, Anderson recorded 34.5 sacks, including 17.5 sacks during the 2021 season.

Gibbs is the third Alabama player to declare, and while he isn’t a top-five prospect like Young and Anderson, he could be a first-round pick. Gibbs is currently ranked No. 23 overall in this year’s class by NFL Draft Bible. The former Georgia Tech player recorded 1,370 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns this season.