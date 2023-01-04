Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he is returning to the Crimson Tide for a fifth and final season just weeks after he said he was entering the NFL draft.

“After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience,” Reichard said in a statement on Twitter. “I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates one more time in 2023.”

A 2022 Lou Groza Award finalist, Reichard made 84.6% of his field goal attempts during the season, along with making all 64 of his extra point attempts.

Reichard is Alabama’s all-time leader with 426 points scored, along with the school’s all-time leader in extra points made (240) and attempted (242). He is fourth in school history with 62 made field goals, and No. 1 in field goal accuracy (82.7% career) among those with at least five attempts.

Reichard’s decision comes after four Alabama players, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., announced their intent to enter the 2023 NFL draft on Monday.