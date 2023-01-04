NC State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn will be back on the air starting Jan. 14 after being suspended for making an insensitive remark during a Friday’s radio broadcast of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl between the Wolfpack and Maryland.

Learfield, which is the broadcasting partner of NC State athletics, told ABC11 that Hahn’s suspension would end on Jan. 14, and he would return to broadcasting duty. He was initially suspended indefinitely after he said, “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA: 14, Pittsburgh: 6,” when referencing the score of the Sun Bowl between UCLA and Pittsburgh in El Paso.

The Sun Bowl canceled its fan fest scheduled for last week because El Paso’s convention center is being used to house migrants awaiting immigration decisions, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

Hahn has been the voice of NC State football and basketball since 1991. He is a two-time North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year.