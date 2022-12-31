NC State Broadcaster Suspended After ‘Illegal Aliens’ Remark

North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely for an insensitive remark made during Friday’s radio broadcast of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl between the Wolfpack and Maryland.

While referencing the score of the Sun Bowl between UCLA and Pittsburgh in El Paso, Hahn said, “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA: 14, Pittsburgh: 6.”

The Sun Bowl canceled its fan fest scheduled for last week because El Paso’s convention center is being used to house migrants awaiting immigration decisions, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

Following the remark, Hahn was disciplined by Learfield Communications, the broadcast rightsholder for NC State football.

“Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,” Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester relayed to the N&O.

Hahn has been the voice of NC State football and basketball since 1991, and is a two-time North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year.