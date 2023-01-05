Texas Fires Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

Texas has fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard following an arrest for assault in December, the school announced on Thursday afternoon.

“The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard,” the statement from Longhorns athletics director Chris Del Conte began. “This has been a difficult situation that we’ve been diligently working through. Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately.

“We thank coach Rodney Terry for his exemplary leadership both on and off the court at a time when our team needed it most. We are grateful he will remain the acting head coach for the remainder of the season. We are proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, who throughout this difficult time have continued to make us proud to be Longhorns.”

Beard was charged with third-degree felony assault on a family/household member on Dec. 12. Austin police responded to a “disturbance hotshot” call shortly after midnight central time for the incident involving Beard and his fiancée.

Disturbance hotshot means there was an incident in progress that was deemed to be an immediate threat to life and/or public safety. The felony charge for the former Texas coach included “impeding breath circulation.”

The Longhorns are 12–2 overall this season, and 1–1 in Big 12 play.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.