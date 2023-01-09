As the Rams enter the offseason in a state of limbo with head coach Sean McVay’s future, their quarterback is making things clear for his 2023 plans.

Matthew Stafford told reporters on Monday that he plans on coming back for another year in Los Angeles, saying he plans on having a healthy offseason, per Greg Beachem of the Associated Press. He also added that McVay’s status for next season will not impact him either way.

Stafford, who turns 35 in February, played in only nine games this season while batting injuries, including multiple stints in concussion protocol. He completed a career-high 68.0% of his pass attempts for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Rams went 3–6 in his nine starts, ultimately finishing the year at 5–12, the team’s worst record since 2016.

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams in March, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season. Prior to this year, he had played in every game in 10 of the past 11 seasons.