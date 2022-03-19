Skip to main content
Report: Rams Sign QB Matthew Stafford to Four-Year Contract Extension

The Rams found their QB1, and they do not intend to let him go. Los Angeles announced on Saturday it is signing Matthew Stafford to a contract extension.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the deal is for four years and $160 million. Breer also mentioned Stafford signed this contract in an attempt to leave wiggle room for other moves that can help the team

Stafford is entering the final year of a five-year, $135 million contract he signed with Detroit in 2017. He is set to earn a $12.5 million base salary and a $22 million cap hit this year, bringing his total commitment with the Rams to five years, $183 million.

Breer adds Stafford can earn over $400 million in career earnings if he plays out this entire contract.

Stafford’s first year in Los Angeles was a successful one. He threw for 41 touchdown passes, tying a career high, and threw for 4,886 passing yards, third-most in his career, en route to a Super Bowl victory.

Stafford’s contract allows the Rams to focus on two major negotiations. First, the team is open to giving defensive tackle Aaron Donald a new contract, and they are still interested in bringing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back.

Los Angeles already signed wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year deal, but lost out on linebacker Von Miller to the Bills.

