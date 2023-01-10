Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.

The runners-up finish in the second spot, while TCU’s Fiesta Bowl opponent, Michigan, dropped to No. 3 after the 51–45 semifinal loss. Ohio State, who lost to Georgia 42–41 in the Peach Bowl, stayed in the fourth spot.

The next five spots include bowl game winners, starting with the Sugar Bowl champions, Alabama. Tennessee stays put at No. 6 after taking down now No. 13 Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Penn State jumped up two spots to No. 7 after winning the Rose Bowl 35–21 over Utah, who dropped three spots to No. 10.

No. 8 Washington and No. 9 Tulane had two of the biggest jumps for the final poll, going up four and five spots, respectively. Tulane’s Top 10 finish is the highest since their 1998 undefeated season.

Here’s the final Top 25 AP poll of the 2022 season.

1. Georgia (14–0)

2. TCU (13–1)

3. Michigan (13–1)

4. Ohio State (11–2)

5. Alabama (11–2)

6. Tennessee (11–2)

7. Penn State (11–2)

8. Washington (11–2)

9. Tulane (12–2)

10. Utah (10–4)

11. Florida State (10–3)

12. USC (11–3)

13. Clemson (11–3)

14. Kansas State (10–4)

15. Oregon (10–3)

16. LSU (10–4)

17. Oregon State (10–3)

18. Notre Dame (9–4)

19. Troy (12–2)

20. Mississippi State (9–4)

21. UCLA (9–4)

22. Pittsburgh (9–4)

23. South Carolina (8–5)

24. Fresno State (10–4)

25. Texas (8–5)