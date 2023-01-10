What Every AP Poll Voter’s Final Top 25 Was for the 2022 CFB Season

The final 2022 season Top 25 poll from the Associated Press was released on Tuesday after Georgia’s dominant 65–7 title win over TCU on Monday night.

As expected, the top four consisted of the four semifinal teams: Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State.

However, because of TCU’s blowout loss on Monday, which happened to be the biggest blowout in college football title history, some AP poll voters decided not to put the Horned Frogs in the No. 2 spot.

In fact, 16 out of 63 voters ranked another program in the second spot rather than TCU. The other schools included Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and one vote for Tennessee in the second spot.

One voter stood out in particular to college football fans: ESPN’s College GameDay host Rece Davis. He ranked TCU the lowest out of all 63 voters, putting the national runners-up in the sixth spot.

Here’s the full list of what each voter ranked the final AP poll of the season.

While Davis hasn’t given an explanation for his AP poll voting yet, he wasn’t the only person who didn’t think TCU deserved the No. 2 spot.