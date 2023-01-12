Lane Kiffin Offers Ole Miss Scholarship to QB Phenom Trent Seaborn

Lane Kiffin is already looking for his quarterback of the future.

Trent Seaborn, the eighth-grade quarterback sensation in Alabama, received an offer from Ole Miss, he announced on Twitter Wednesday. Seaborn, a quarterback in the ’27 class, lead the team to a state championship in November.

The 14-year-old, who stepped in for quarterback Zach Sims late in the ’22 season, posted a huge performance in the championship game that went viral, throwing for 207 yards on 12-for-14 passes and five touchdowns in the Warriors’ 49–24 victory against Auburn. Due to Seaborn’s performance, Thompson did not throw a single pass in the final quarter of the game on its way to a fourth consecutive state title under head coach Mark Freeman.

Beyond Ole Miss, Seaborn already has offers from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State, Marshall, Hawai’i and Northern Colorado. The Rebels have not signed a quarterback directly from prep ranks since Luke Altmyer, who recently hopped in the transfer portal and transferred to Illinois.

Kiffin is no stranger to going after elite athletes at a young age. During his head coaching stint at USC in ‘10, Kiffin offered to David Sills, who was the 13 at the time and was considered the next young quarterback who would emerge as a star in the future.