An eighth grader led an Alabama high school team to a state championship and earned the event’s MVP award along the way.

When Class of 2024 quarterback Zach Sims, who has college offers from Pittsburgh and Louisville, went down with an injury late in the Thompson Warriors high school football team’s season, Trent Seaborn answered the call. On Wednesday, against Auburn High in the AHSAA Super 7 Class 7A state title game, the 14-year-old threw 207 passing yards on five touchdowns and one interception, leading his team to a 49–24 victory and earning the school its fourth consecutive championship.

Warriors coach Mark Freeman told Jerell Rushin of The Tuscaloosa News he met Seaborn in third grade and “knew he was a special person then.”

“I can’t even fathom how crazy that whole game was,” Seaborn said to 247 Sports. “Honestly it was the whole season. Our team has gone through so much adversity. I have never experienced that before. To give all the glory to, is God. Also most of all, Zach Sims has been my older brother the whole season. We just support each other so much. Our bond is never going to be broken. I can’t explain how happy I am to have him in my life.”

Following the win, the ever-so-humble Seaborn was bestowed with the MVP trophy, which he promptly passed to wide receiver Korbyn Williams. The senior wideout notched four touchdowns and 142 yards on six receptions in the win. Seaborn felt Williams “deserved it.”

“I kind of only met [Williams] this year, but throughout the year we got closer and closer,” Seaborn said, via Rushin. “We work out on weekends, we go with each other, we create that bond with each other. I just thought that tonight he balled out. It’s his last game. He deserves it.”

Seaborn, who will be just a freshman in the 2023 season, capped his season with 1,181 yards and 14 TDs, helping his team finish with an 11–3 record and another state championship ring. At just 14 years old, the quarterback reportedly already has offers from Colorado, Maryland and Troy, per Rushin.