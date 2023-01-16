Despite speculation that C.J. Stroud could return to Ohio State with a lucrative NIL deal in tow, the star quarterback announced his intent to declare for the 2023 NFL draft Monday morning.

Stroud made the announcement on his personal Twitter page.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with health, favor and opportunity,” Stroud began. “To my family, thank you for laying the foundation on which I stand. Through all the uncertainties one thing was always certain, our love for one another. Thank you for always believing and supporting me.

“To my teammates, coaches, strength staff, nutritionists, academic advisors, support team, and everyone that works at the WHAC, thank you for building that young 18-year-old redshirt into the man that I am today. To Buckeye Nation, it’s been a helluva ride. To the students, alumni, and all of THE Ohio State fans, thank you for welcoming a kid from Cali into the Buckeye family.

“This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make. As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn these dreams into a reality. With that said, I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. This ain’t goodbye…Buckeye for life!”

Stroud finishes his career at Ohio State with 8,123 yards passing and 85 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions on a 69.3% completion percentage. He was a Heisman finalist in 2021 and ’22.