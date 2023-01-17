Stetson Bennett Mourns Deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy in Post

Stetson Bennett became the latest member of the Georgia football program to mourn the deaths of Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died Sunday morning in a car accident in Athens, Ga.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the quarterback posted photos of Willock and LeCroy with a gut-wrenching caption detailing what each of them meant to him.

“Dev made me feel safe. Chandler made me feel happy,” Bennett wrote. “The pain will fade but that won’t so I smile when I cry. Just wish I could hug them again.”

Numerous players have posted about the loss of the 20-year-old Willock and 24-year-old LeCroy.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” coach Kirby Smart said in a statement Sunday, via Radi Nabulsi. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Athens-Clarke County Police reported that a single-car accident took place at approximately 2:45 a.m. ET on Sunday morning when the vehicle left the road and struck two power poles and multiple trees, according to ESPN. Police said that LeCroy, who was driving, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead due to her injuries. Willock died at the scene.

Additionally, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman sustained injuries in the crash.

Willock was a redshirt sophomore from New Jersey who spent the majority of the 2022 season as a backup offensive lineman. He played in every game of Georgia’s championship campaign, making two starts. LeCroy joined the program as a recruiting analyst in ’21 after graduating from Georgia. She had been with the school since ’16.