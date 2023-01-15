Georgia coach Kirby Smart released a statement Sunday morning after news broke that Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and Bulldogs staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident early Sunday in Athens, Ga.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Smart said, via Radi Nabulsi. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Athens-Clarke County Police reported that the single-car accident took place at approximately 2:45 a.m. ET on Sunday morning when the vehicle left the road and struck two power poles and multiple trees, according to ESPN. Police said that LeCroy, who was driving, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead due to her injuries. Willock died at the scene.

Additionally, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman sustained injuries in the crash.

Willock, 20, was a redshirt sophomore from New Jersey who spent the majority of the 2022 season as a backup offensive lineman. He played in every game of Georgia’s championship campaign, making two starts.

LeCroy, 24, joined the program as a recruiting analyst in 2021 after graduating from Georgia. She had been with the school since 2016.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the school said in a statement. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”