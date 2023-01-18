Florida QB Signee Jaden Rashada Files for Letter of Intent Release, per Report

Nearly a month after inking his commitment to Florida, five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada is reportedly on the move.

Rashada, who was ranked as SI‘s No. 7 player in the 2023 class, has filed for a release from his letter of intent, according to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. He had originally signed with the Gators on Dec. 21 as part of the NCAA’s early signing period.

The move comes after Rashada, who flipped from Miami to Florida in November, did not enroll in classes for the spring semester as originally planned. The decision to leave the program is related to Rashada’s family being frustrated Florida’s NIL collective terminated its contract with him, which was reportedly worth over $13 million, per G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic. The school has 30 days to respond to the request.

If granted his release, Rashada would be free to sign with any other school as part of its 2023 class.