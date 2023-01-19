Oregon State transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia officially announced his move to Ohio State on Wednesday.

The super senior began his career at Nebraska in 2017, then transferred to Oregon State, where he spent the last four seasons before entering the transfer portal. A hamstring injury limited what appeared to be a promising start to his career there, and he appeared in just 12 games in his tenure.

The quarterback posted a tribute to his time at Oregon State in announcing his transfer.

Gebbia will join a quarterback room going through major change next season after the starter from the last two seasons, C.J. Stroud, announced he is declaring for the NFL draft. The senior will enter a battle for the starting role with Kyle McCord and Devin Brown for next season, and he will likely play a role as a veteran presence for the two young passers should he serve as a backup.

There will be a large hole to fill in place of Stroud, whose collegiate career was nothing short of spectacular. He finished in the top four in Heisman voting both years he was a starting, throwing for a total of 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns.

The Buckeyes went 11–2 and reached the CFP semifinals this last season, ultimately losing 42–41 to eventual champions, Georgia.