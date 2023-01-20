Five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who had previously committed to Florida, is officially on the move.

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson confirmed the news Friday that the program released Rashada from his National Letter of Intent. On3 was first to break the news of the quarterback’s release.

The California native, who is ranked as SI’s No. 7 player in the 2023 class, is now the highest ranked unsigned quarterback in this cycle and can sign with any program. National Signing Day for athletes is Feb. 1, with the early signing period closing last month.

The news comes nearly a month after Rashada signed with Florida during the early signing period. Brandon Huffman of 247Sports reported Tuesday that he filed for a release from his letter of intent.

Prior to his Florida decision, Rashada flipped from Miami in November after he failed to enroll in classes for the spring semester as planned. Rashada’s decision to leave the program stems from his family being disappointed that Florida’s NIL collective decided to terminate its agreement with him, which was reportedly worth more than $13 million, according to G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic.

Per the Associated Press, the money was slated to be paid out over a four-year period. Rashada received numerous offers from Power Five programs before making his previous commitments to the Hurricanes and the Gators.

He also went on official visits to LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.