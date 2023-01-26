Ex-NFL Running Back Tyrone Wheatley Hired as Wayne State Coach

Former University of Michigan star and Dearborn, Mich. native Tyrone Wheatley has been hired as the next coach at Wayne State, the school announced on Thursday.

Wheatley joins Wayne State as the school’s 20th head coach after spending this past season as the running backs coach for the Broncos. In addition to his recent NFL experience as an assistant, Wheatley also served as the head coach at Morgan State from 2019 to ’21, where he went 5–18 overall in two seasons. The Bears did not play in ’20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, Wheatley has spent 16 years as a coach at various levels in the sport.

“Throughout the interview process, [interim athletic director Erika] Mrs. Wallace showed that Wayne State was well-prepared and very detailed in what they wanted in the football program and the direction of the athletic department,” Wheatley said in a statement from the school. “This made me really excited about the job. I am looking forward to coming home, as they always say there’s no place like home. No matter where I have been, I’ve always tried to recruit the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. I am pleased, honored and blessed to be back home and to coach at Wayne State University.”

Interim athletic director Erika Wallace also expressed excitement for the hire of Wheatley.

“Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off,” she said. “His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program. I’m looking forward to watching his leadership as he guides our Warrior student-athletes into a new era.”