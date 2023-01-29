Michigan promoted offensive analyst Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach, the school announced, replacing Matt Weiss, who was fired last week amid a police investigation.

Campbell came to Michigan in 2022 after spending two years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion. Prior to his stint with the Monarchs, Campbell was an offensive analyst at Penn State.

“Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family.”

Campbell will fill the position previously held by Weiss, who was dismissed from the program after a review of university policies. Police are investigating a report of “computer access crimes” that allegedly were committed last month at the team’s Schembechler Hall facility.

Weiss, who coached Michigan’s quarterbacks for the past two seasons, was placed on administrative leave before he was ultimately fired.

“I am proud of the success we achieved over the last two seasons and grateful to all of the Michigan players, coaches and staff,” Weiss tweeted after his dismissal. “The potential of Team 144 knows no bounds.”